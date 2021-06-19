Airbloc Hits Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $4.40 million and $8,896.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00059521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.73 or 0.00735227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00043182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00083648 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.