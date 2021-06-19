Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €138.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €117.69 ($138.46).

EPA:AIR opened at €112.72 ($132.61) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €102.60. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

