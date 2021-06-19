Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Ajinomoto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

