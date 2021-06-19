Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $2,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $12,636,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,749,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,544. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

