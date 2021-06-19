Albertsons Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,528 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,596% compared to the average daily volume of 208 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

