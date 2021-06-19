Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Algorand has a market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $120.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00224808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00035561 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.48 or 0.04115747 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,564,547,937 coins and its circulating supply is 3,085,533,295 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

