Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $1,905,400.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 110.63. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

