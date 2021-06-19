Alliance Global Partners Increases ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Price Target to $18.50

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 240.07% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.69.
About ReShape Lifesciences
