Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 9,385 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Lannett worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lannett by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

