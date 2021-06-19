Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $435,000 Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Altabancorp worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTA opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.96. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

