Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $459,000 Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Sterling Bancorp worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of SBT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $226.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

