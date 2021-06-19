Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,003 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETH shares. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

ETH opened at $25.98 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $654.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In other news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

