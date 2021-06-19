Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TrueCar by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TrueCar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 683,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 123,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

TrueCar stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,104 shares of company stock worth $475,845. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

