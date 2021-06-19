Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,428 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 41.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of GIL opened at $34.26 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.