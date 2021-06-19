Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 196 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American National Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American National Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American National Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American National Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $157.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

