Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,010 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KL shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

NYSE:KL opened at $38.73 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

