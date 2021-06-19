Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $22.92 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 83.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,713 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $22,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 914,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 81,317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 343,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.50 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

