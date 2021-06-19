Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $25.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,495 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.