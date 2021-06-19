Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,082,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.95% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 148,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,218,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KREF shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

