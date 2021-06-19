Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 72,640 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of UDR worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.