Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $21,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $10.56 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

