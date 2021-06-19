Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601,762 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 6.41% of Hess Midstream worth $25,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $626.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

