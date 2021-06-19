Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 179,247 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,247 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $28,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,231,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 4,781,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,161 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 126,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TME shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.