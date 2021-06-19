Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 803,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 92.44% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AESE. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

