AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AlloVir were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AlloVir by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AlloVir stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

AlloVir Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.