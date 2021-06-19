ALLY Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.01 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $72,142.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

