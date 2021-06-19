Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,511.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,543.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,378.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

