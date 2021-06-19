AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.17.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.98 and a twelve month high of C$25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.769305 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.