Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,290 shares of company stock worth $4,100,178 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

