Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 319 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Haemonetics by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HAE opened at $62.75 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.