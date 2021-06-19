Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 226.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $971.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.82.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

