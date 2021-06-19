Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $56,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

