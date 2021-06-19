Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after buying an additional 536,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

