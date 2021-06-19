Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after buying an additional 536,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VNDA stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51.
VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.
In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.