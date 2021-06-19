Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $81.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.