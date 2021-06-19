Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,308.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.