Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $146,508.55 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMBA opened at $97.93 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.52. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ambarella by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

