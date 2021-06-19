American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,797 shares of the airline’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

