American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 13.7% in May

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.33 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.