American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AOUT. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

