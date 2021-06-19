Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Americas Silver by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $209.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.