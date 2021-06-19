AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Increased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.