Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 32,801 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

