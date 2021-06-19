Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,484 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 7.22% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $63,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $499,494.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,361 shares of company stock worth $2,136,476. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $960.80 million, a PE ratio of 403.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

