Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. 6,951,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,184,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $624.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.