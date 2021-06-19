Analysts Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

CTIC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 915,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 14.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $73,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

