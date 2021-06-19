Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report sales of $385.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.93 million. FirstCash posted sales of $412.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $80.63. 331,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,357. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 138.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 42.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

