Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.99). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NTRA opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.97. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32. Natera has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,780. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

