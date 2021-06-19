Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report sales of $700.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $545.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGI shares. TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. 3,077,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,999 shares of company stock worth $2,123,626. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

