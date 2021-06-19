Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.95 Million

Analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce $181.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $182.03 million. Semtech posted sales of $143.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $721.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.64 million to $730.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $796.02 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.41. 666,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,468. Semtech has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

