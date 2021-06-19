Analysts Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $964.98 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 151 shares of company stock worth $3,016. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

